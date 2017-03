BRUSSELS Nov 17 A soccer friendly between Belgium and Spain scheduled for Brussels on Tuesday has been postponed for security reasons on government advice after the Paris attacks, the Belgian soccer federation said in a statement.

"The URBSFA (federation) was contacted by the government this evening and advised not to organise the Belgium-Spain match tomorrow evening," it said in a statement late on Monday.

The statement explained the advice was due to the current state of high alert and a suspect from Friday's attacks being on the run.

The match had already been thrown into doubt following Friday's attacks in Paris, particularly after investigators identified a Belgian national as the possible mastermind, with Brussels seen as the springboard. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Greg Stutchbury)