(Adds reporting credit)

INNSBRUCK, Austria, March 5 Bosnia coach Safet Susic suffered a bad start to his World Cup build-up after second-half goals by Gedo and Mohamed Salah gave Egypt a 2-0 win in a fast-paced friendly on Wednesday.

The Bosnians, in World Cup Group F alongside Argentina, Nigeria and Iran, were outplayed by crisp one-touch passing from the Egyptians with Chelsea winger Salah tormenting his markers all evening.

Roared on by 10,000 fans in Innsbruck, the Bosnians could only muster two half-chances in the opening period after Ahmed Fathi had volleyed just wide of the far post at the other end.

Wing-back Senad Lulic fired over the bar for Bosnia in the 30th minute before striker Vedad Ibisevic had a shot blocked by a defender.

The African side took the lead shortly after the interval as Gedo raced clear of his markers and steered a low shot past advancing keeper Asmir Begovic into the far corner.

A small band of Egyptian fans in the Tivoli stadium were in raptures shortly after the hour when Salah sprung the offside trap and capped a triangular passing blitz with a calm finish.

Egypt looked the more likely side to score in the closing stages, when only desperate defending stopped Salah from breaking through again as Bosnia threw men forward.

Defender Emir Spahic missed the last chance to pull one back for the Balkan nation when he headed a floated free kick over the bar.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, Editing by Ed Osmond) (Zoran.Milosavljevic@thomsonreuters.com)