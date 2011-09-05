LONDON, Sept 5 Brazil, with playmaker Ronaldinho back in the side, struggled to beat 10-man Ghana 1-0 in a friendly at Fulham's Craven Cottage ground on Monday.

Leandro Damiao struck the only goal on the stroke of halftime, running on to a defence-splitting ball from Fernandinho and finding the corner of the net from a tight angle.

It was one of the few moments of invention from the former world champions, even with the crafty Ronaldinho returning for his first international appearance since November.

Ghana never threatened after having defender Daniel Opare sent off in the 32nd minute.