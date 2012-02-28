ST GALLEN, Switzerland Feb 28 Brazil's experimental team survived a torrid friendly test against Bosnia on Tuesday, winning 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time own goal by Sasa Papac after several near misses from the East Europeans.

Marcelo gave the 2014 World Cup hosts, still struggling to find their ideal lineup, a fourth-minute lead before Vedad Ibisevic levelled following a defensive blunder nine minutes later.

Both teams missed chances before Papac turned the ball into his own goal in the 91st minute as he tried to clear Hulk's powerful low cross.

The game appeared anything but a friendly with the Bosnia side playing as if the match was one of the most important of their careers.