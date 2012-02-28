Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
ST GALLEN, Switzerland Feb 28 Brazil's experimental team survived a torrid friendly test against Bosnia on Tuesday, winning 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time own goal by Sasa Papac after several near misses from the East Europeans.
Marcelo gave the 2014 World Cup hosts, still struggling to find their ideal lineup, a fourth-minute lead before Vedad Ibisevic levelled following a defensive blunder nine minutes later.
Both teams missed chances before Papac turned the ball into his own goal in the 91st minute as he tried to clear Hulk's powerful low cross.
The game appeared anything but a friendly with the Bosnia side playing as if the match was one of the most important of their careers.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.