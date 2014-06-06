SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil survived a poor first half to beat Serbia 1-0 in a warm-up friendly on Friday, but their lacklustre display was not what the home fans expected just six days before the World Cup.

The crowd were booing the home side when Fred got the only goal of the game in the 57th minute, with the Fluminense forward chesting down a cross from the right and poking the ball home.

It was a cruel blow to the Serbs, who had out-fought their more illustrious opponents and created the best chances, particularly in the first half.

Brazil looked shaky in the air with Aleksandar Mitrovic putting a free header wide after 30 minutes and Milos Jujic seeing his header hit the post midway through the second half.

Hulk had the ball in the net for Brazil after 73 minutes but the goal was ruled out for offside and Jo brought out a fine finger-tipped save in the closing seconds.

The friendly was Brazil's last before they open the World Cup against Croatia at the Corinthians arena next week. Brazil are hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1950 and are in Group A with Cameroon, Mexico and Croatia. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)