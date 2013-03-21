GENEVA, March 21 Mario Balotelli produced a superb strike to earn Italy a 2-2 draw against Brazil in a friendly on Thursday after the South Americans had led 2-0 at halftime.

Fred and Oscar scored to put the 2014 World Cup hosts in command despite Brazil being on the back foot for most of the first half.

Daniele De Rossi pulled a goal back for Italy eight minutes after halftime and they levelled three minutes later when Balotelli strode forward and curled the ball past Julio Cesar from 25 metres.

Balotelli was twice denied a winner by Julio Cesar in an attacking but physical game which left Luiz Felipe Scolari still waiting for his first win since being reappointed as Brazil coach in November. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)