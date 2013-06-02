RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Brazil's indifferent run continued when a brilliantly taken late goal from midfielder Paulinho scrambled a 2-2 draw at home to England in the match which re-opened the Maracana stadium on Sunday.

Paulinho volleyed home with eight minutes to go, three minutes after Wayne Rooney had stunned the crowd by giving England the lead on their first visit to Brazil since their famous win at the old version of the stadium in 1984.

Fred put Brazil ahead in the 57th minute and teenage substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on the pitch for only five minutes, scored a superb equaliser for England ten minutes later.

The 2014 World Cup hosts have won only one out of six games since Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led them to their fifth world title in 2002, took over for a second stint in charge in November. Four of those games have been draws. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows)