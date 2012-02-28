* Five-times world champions survive torrid test

By Brian Homewood

ST GALLEN, Switzerland, Feb 28 Brazil's experimental team came through a torrid friendly against Bosnia on Tuesday, winning 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time own goal by Sasa Papac after several near misses from the East Europeans.

Marcelo gave the 2014 World Cup hosts, still struggling to find their ideal lineup, a fourth-minute lead before Vedad Ibisevic levelled following a defensive blunder nine minutes later.

Both teams missed chances until Papac turned the ball into his own goal in the 91st minute as he tried to clear Hulk's powerful low cross.

The game appeared anything but a friendly with the Bosnia side playing as if the match was one of the most important of their careers.

Although it was staged in a Swiss second division stadium, the arena was packed with fanatical Bosnian fans who drowned out the Brazilian national anthem, jeered incessantly when the opposition had possession and threw flares on the pitch.

The five-times world champions had plenty of the ball but, with Ronaldinho off the pace in midfield, they rarely threatened while Bosnia were always menacing on the break.

Brazil, who had won their previous five games, went ahead with a simple goal as Dani Alves threaded a pass through a flat defence into the path of Marcelo and the Real Madrid player beat keeper Asmir Begovic with a low shot into the far corner.

Bosnia equalised when Edin Dzeko fed Ibisevic and his shot slipped through Julio Cesar's hands.

Miralem Pjanic was denied by Julio Cesar just before halftime and Zvjezdan Misimovic blasted over after Dzeko, a constant threat, had pulled the ball back.

The second half was a similar story although Brazil improved markedly when Paulo Henrique Ganso replaced Ronaldinho.

Neymar had their best effort when he twisted inside his marker and just failed to curl his shot around Begovic who saved.

Dzeko could have grabbed a late winner for Bosnia when he burst through the defence but fired over.

Brazil's late goal came as a huge relief for coach Mano Menezes who has seen his rebuilding efforts severely criticised.

