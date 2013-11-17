Nov 17 Brazil turned on the style in the second half to score four goals and hammer Honduras 5-0 in a friendly in Miami on Saturday.

Bernard, Dante, Maicon, Willian and Hulk scored for the Brazilians, who took their time to settle but ran out comfortable winners. Substitute Robinho stood out in the second half in his first international appearance in two years.

"I was happy with the way we played, we were very good, and it was great for me to come back and play like this," said Robinho, who hit the post with a lovely strike.

"We thoroughly deserved the win and I'm delighted."

Honduras took the game to Brazil in the early stages and put in some aggressive tackling, particularly against Barcelona striker Neymar.

But as the game went on Brazil gradually took control, with Paulinho particularly prominent in midfield and David Luiz leading from the back.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Paulinho took possession on the right and delivered an inviting low cross for Bernard to strike home from eight yards.

Brazil doubled their lead in the 54th minute when a Dante header hit two Honduran defenders, wrongfooted goalkeeper Valladares and rolled into the net.

Brazil's third was similarly scrappy, Valladares parrying a Paulinho shot only as far as Maicon, who had the easiest of tap ins in the 65th minute.

Substitute Hulk had been on the field just three minutes when he provided a cut back for Willian to score his first international goal with a side foot finish from 12 yards out.

Hulk himself completed the rout in the 73rd minute when he finished a wonderful team move by curling a left foot shot into the corner of the net.

Brazil now travel to Toronto, where on Tuesday they play Chile, 2-0 victors over England on Friday. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)