By Simon Evans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, March 27 A 16th minute header from Marcus Haber gave Canada a 1-0 win over Guatemala in a friendly match at Lockhart Stadium on Friday.

Canada begin their World Cup qualification campaign in June against the winner of the preliminary qualifying game between Dominica and the British Virgin Islands.

Haber, who plays in England for League One (third division) Crewe Alexandra, got free of his marker to head in a corner from Nick Ledgerwood.

The game, played behind closed doors, was evenly balanced and Guatemala went close to an equaliser before the break with a free-kick from Jose Contreras.

Five minutes after the interval, Canada striker Tosaint Ricketts saw a header saved by Guatemala keeper Paolo Motta and the Canadians felt they should have had a penalty when Haber looked to have been brought down inside the area.

But Guatemala finished the stronger and twice were denied by the woodwork. German-based midfielder Stefano Cincotta blasted a volley against the post and then a thundering strike from Seattle Sounders forward Marco Pappa struck the bar.

Canada, who have not qualified for the World Cup since 1986, will play a second friendly against Puerto Rico on Monday.