SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile beat 1-0 El Salvador in a tedious friendly on Friday, the last chance for the South Americans to get ready for the Copa America that kicks off next week.

Jorge Valdivia steered home a cross from Jean Beausejour in the 13th minute to give the Chileans the victory in a match in Rancagua that they dominated throughout.

Chile did not appear to miss midfielder Arturo Vidal and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, both of whom are in Berlin for Saturday's Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez proved a headache for the Salvadorean defence throughout but wasted three chances during the second half, all saved by goalkeeper Luis Contreras.

Chile meet Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia in Group A during the June 11 - July 4 Copa America, which they will host.

El Salvador play CONCACAF's Gold Cup in July in the United States. (Reporting by Javier Leira; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)