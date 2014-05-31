SANTIAGO May 30 Barcelona striker Alexis Sanchez set up all three goals as Chile fought back from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 on Friday in their penultimate World Cup warm-up match.

The Chileans, who play Australia in their World Cup opener on June 13, fell behind to two early goals on the counter-attack.

First, Mohamed Salah broke free down the left after 12 minutes and drilled a shot high into the Chilean net.

Four minutes later, Khaled Kamar did the same down the right, beating the Chilean offside trap and chipping goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to double Egypt's lead.

Then Sanchez took over.

On 26 minutes, he surged down the right and fired in a low cross for Marcelo Diaz, who teed the ball up with his first touch before volleying home off the far post.

On the hour mark, Sanchez drifted in from the right flank and lofted the ball over the visiting defence for Eduardo Vargas, whose right-foot shot brought Chile level.

With 12 minutes to play, Sanchez split the Egyptian defence with an inch-perfect pass for Vargas to stroke home his second of the night.

After Australia, Chile face Spain and the Netherlands in what is widely regarded as the toughest group in the finals in Brazil.

Before that, Jorge Sampaoli's side host Northern Ireland in the port city of Valparaiso on Wednesday in their final warm-up match. (Compiled by Gideon Long, editing by Nick Mulvenney)