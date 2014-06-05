VALPARAISO, Chile, June 4 Barcelona's Alexis Sanchez once again proved his worth as a playmaker, setting up both goals in Chile's 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in their final World Cup warmup on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who created all three goals in a 3-2 victory over Egypt on Friday, provided the pass for Eduardo Vargas to head home Chile's opener after 79 minutes.

Three minutes later Sanchez split the Northern Irish defence for substitute striker Mauricio Pinilla to fire home Chile's second.

Arturo Vidal made a successful return to international football, coming on as a late substitute for the Chileans just weeks after undergoing knee surgery. The Juventus midfielder is regarded a key component of Jorge Sampaoli's side.

Chile face Australia in their World Cup opener on June 13 before taking on Spain and Netherlands in what is widely regarded as the toughest group in the Brazil finals. (Editing by Ian Ransom)