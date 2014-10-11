Oct 11 Asian Cup finalists China racked up a 3-0 win over a depleted Thailand on Friday, with the Southeast Asians only bringing 15 players and temporary head coach for the friendly in Wuhan that they didn't want to play in.

Thailand had beaten China 5-1 away in June last year but without the bulk of their squad and head coach Kiatisak Senamuang, who is on a break after helping the Thais to fourth place at the Asian Games, a repeat win was always unlikely.

Assistant coach Choktawee Promrat stepped up to lead the side in China after his requests for the game to be cancelled were ignored, Thai media said.

Still, the visitors kept Alain Perrin's China at bay for over an hour before a terrible error by Thai goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool gifted the hosts the lead.

The experienced stopper, who had offered to play as an emergency striker for the short-staffed team, deflected Zhang Chengdong's cross from the right into his own net after being distracted by Wu Xi's failed attempt to head home.

China doubled their lead in the 83rd minute when Sinthaweechai failed to keep out Sun Ke's powerful right-foot shot after the midfielder reacted quickest to a clever knock down from a corner.

The hosts then made it three when they took advantage of some more careless defending by the deflated visitors, who allowed striker Yang Xu to race through and bury another just before the final whistle.

China, who host Paraguay in another friendly on Tuesday, have been drawn in Group B of January's Asian Cup in Australia alongside Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and North Korea. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)