BOGOTA Feb 27 Striker Adrian Ramos, joint top scorer in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin, was recalled by Colombia on Thursday for next week's World Cup warmup against Tunisia in Barcelona.

The 28-year-old Ramos, who has 14 league goals this season, owes his inclusion in coach Jose Pekerman's 26-man squad to the absence of Monaco forward Radamel Falcao who is recovering from knee ligament surgery.

Colombia face Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C at the World Cup in Brazil in June.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Nice), Faryd Mondragon (Deportivo Cali), Camilo Vargas (Independiente Santa Fe)

Defenders: Mario Yepes (Atalanta), Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Pablo Armero (West Ham United), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Luis Amaranto Perea (Cruz Azul), Eder Alvarez Balanta (River Plate), John Medina (Atletico Nacional)

Midfielders: Fredy Guarin (Inter Milan), Juan Cuadrado (Florentina), James Rodriguez (Monaco), Abel Aguilar (Toulouse), Juan Fernando Quintero (Porto), Carlos Sanchez (Elche), Macnelly Torres (Al Shabab), Aldo Leao Ramirez (Morelia), Edwin Valencia (Fluminense), Alexander Mejia (Atletico Nacional)

Forwards: Luis Fernando Muriel (Udinese), Victor Ibarbo (Cagliari), Jackson Martinez (Porto), Carlos Bacca (Sevilla), Adrian Ramos (Hertha Berlin), Teofilo Gutierrez (River Plate) (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)