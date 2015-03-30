March 30 Striker Radamel Falcao equalised Colombia's international goals record with a 74th-minute penalty in his country's 3-1 away win over Kuwait in a friendly on Monday.

Falcao took his tally to 24 in 56 internationals, level with former striker Arnoldo Iguaran, with his third goal in two matches on tour in the Middle East after a brace in Colombia's 6-0 rout of Bahrain last Thursday.

Colombia, warming up for the Copa America in Chile from June 11-July 4, took the lead with a volley by holding midfielder Abel Aguilar in the 22nd minute.

Defender Mesaed Al Enezi equalised at a corner on the stroke of halftime and substitute Edwin Cardona restored the third-ranked South Americans' lead in the 68th.

Falcao, quoted by the Colombian daily El Tiempo, suggested the record was not on his mind when he took the penalty after being brought down on the edge of the box.

"The fact is you're concentrated in taking (the penalty) and thank God I was able to score," said Falcao, who has struggled to hold down a first team place at Manchester United this season. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Justin Palmer)