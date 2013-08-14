Aug 14 A late opportunist goal by midfielder Fredy Guarin gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Serbia in a lively friendly on Wednesday after both sides missed a myriad of good chances.

Opportunities at both ends came thick and fast in a frantic first half at Estadi Mini, a ground across the Nou Camp used by Barcelona's second team, as both goalkeepers pulled off several superb saves.

Missing their top scorer Radamel Falcao, Colombia looked subdued in the opening exchanges but quickly gained the upper hand and nearly went ahead in the 16th minute when striker Luis Muriel poked his shot over the bar from a good position.

Muriel volleyed wide of Damir Kahriman's far post and the Serbia keeper was called into action in the 25th minute, deflecting a close-range shot by Juan Cuardado after the Colombians weaved into the penalty box with a flurry of neat passes.

David Ospina kept out an Ivan Radovanovic piledriver with an acrobatic save at the other end before Serbia missed their best chance on the half-hour when centre back Slobodan Rajkovic's shot was cleared off the line by Jackson Martinez.

Ospina denied Filip Djuricic and Dusan Basta, and Kahriman twice parried Cuardado's long-range efforts before the Serbia keeper was substituted, giving 17-year old Predrag Rajkovic his senior international debut in the closing stages.

The youngster, one of the key players in Serbia's shock triumph at this month's under-19 European championship, made a stunning save barely a minute after coming on but had to pick the ball out of his net moments later.

Serbia centre back Neven Subotic miscued the rebound from Rajkovic's save and when the ball was headed back into Guarin's path, he rose above a defender to nod the ball in from two metres.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ed Osmond) (Zoran.Milosavljevic@thomsonreuters.com)