ZAGREB Feb 29 Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an effervescent performance in Sweden's 3-1 friendly win over Croatia on Wednesday, scoring one goal and setting up two for Sebastian Larsson.

The striker continued the good recent form he has shown with Italian champions AC Milan against a lacklustre Croatia side who were jeered off the pitch at the end by an angry home crowd.

The towering Ibrahimovic fired the Swedes ahead with a 13th-minute penalty before a Jonas Olsson own goal put the home team level on the stroke of halftime on a chilly night at the Maksimir stadium.

It was then one-way traffic as Ibrahimovic delivered two defence-splitting passes for Larsson and twice the substitute showed clinical finishing to give keeper Stipe Pletikosa no chance in the second period.

The Swedes, who fielded an adventurous 4-3-3 formation with Johan Elmander and Ola Toivonen operating on the flanks either side of Ibrahimovic, created all sorts of problems for the hosts.

Croatia's back four looked in trouble every time the visitors went forward while their midfield looked bereft of ideas and the strikers lacked bite.

Sweden's first purposeful attack produced a penalty as Pletikosa hauled down Rasmus Elm and Ibrahimovic drilled the spot kick into the bottom right corner.

Olsson's comical intervention, when he headed a long ball by Gordon Schildenfeld past advancing keeper Andreas Isaksson, only delayed the inevitable as Ibrahimovic's class made all the difference in the second half.

His darting run resulted in Larsson's first goal straight after the restart and he then took out two defenders with a perfectly weighted pass which left the Sunderland midfielder with a simple finish in the 69th minute.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)