ZAGREB Feb 29 Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an
effervescent performance in Sweden's 3-1 friendly win over
Croatia on Wednesday, scoring one goal and setting up two for
Sebastian Larsson.
The striker continued the good recent form he has shown with
Italian champions AC Milan against a lacklustre Croatia side who
were jeered off the pitch at the end by an angry home crowd.
The towering Ibrahimovic fired the Swedes ahead with a
13th-minute penalty before a Jonas Olsson own goal put the home
team level on the stroke of halftime on a chilly night at the
Maksimir stadium.
It was then one-way traffic as Ibrahimovic delivered two
defence-splitting passes for Larsson and twice the substitute
showed clinical finishing to give keeper Stipe Pletikosa no
chance in the second period.
The Swedes, who fielded an adventurous 4-3-3 formation with
Johan Elmander and Ola Toivonen operating on the flanks either
side of Ibrahimovic, created all sorts of problems for the
hosts.
Croatia's back four looked in trouble every time the
visitors went forward while their midfield looked bereft of
ideas and the strikers lacked bite.
Sweden's first purposeful attack produced a penalty as
Pletikosa hauled down Rasmus Elm and Ibrahimovic drilled the
spot kick into the bottom right corner.
Olsson's comical intervention, when he headed a long ball by
Gordon Schildenfeld past advancing keeper Andreas Isaksson, only
delayed the inevitable as Ibrahimovic's class made all the
difference in the second half.
His darting run resulted in Larsson's first goal straight
after the restart and he then took out two defenders with a
perfectly weighted pass which left the Sunderland midfielder
with a simple finish in the 69th minute.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade)
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)