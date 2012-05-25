PULA, Croatia May 25 A makeshift Croatian side
impressed in a 3-1 win over Estonia in a friendly on Friday and
left coach Slaven Bilic spoilt for choice in naming the 23-man
squad bound for Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.
Bilic kept the team's aces firmly up his sleeve and the
eight second-string players who started the match took full
advantage with a flawless first-half performance.
"Everyone played well and it will be an extremely tough
decision which four players to leave out in the final cut,"
Bilic told Croatian television.
"It will depend on injuries and our assessment where we need
cover. Everyone is still in with a fair chance after a very good
acid test for our Euro 2012 opener against Ireland in Poznan on
June 10," said the 43-year old coach.
With the likes of Luka Modric watching from the VIP box,
Croatia poured forward from the kick off and the midfielder's
Tottenham Hotspur team mate Vedran Corluka fired Croatia into a
16th-minute lead.
The central defender volleyed home from close range a low
cross from the right by Ivo Ilicevic, who may have been included
in the provisional squad to make up the numbers but might well
have cemented his place after an effervescent performance.
Nikola Kalinic, another player battling to break into the
Euro 2012 squad, made it 2-0 four minutes later with a tap-in.
Halftime substitutions saw several of Croatia's stalwarts
enter the fray and two of them produced a superb third in the
81st minute when Ognjen Vukojevic capped a flowing move
initiated by Niko Kranjcar.
Konstantin Vassiljev scored a consolation for Estonia with a
deflected free kick two minutes later.
Croatia play Norway on June 2 in their final warm-up before
they face the Irish in what Bilic described as a crunch Euro
2012 opener in a group including holders Spain and Italy.
"The game against Ireland will be crucial and I am very
pleased with our first-half performance against Estonia because
these two teams play kindred football," he said.
"Of course, the Irish are a much better team than the
Estonians, whom they beat in the playoffs to reach the finals,
but the next friendly against Norway will raise the bar and we
will move up a gear."
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Dave
Thompsom)