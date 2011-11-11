LARNACA, Cyprus Nov 11 Cyprus suffered their fifth consecutive defeat after going down 2-1 to Scotland in a friendly international on Friday.

Cyprus missed two good scoring chances in the first half, paving the way for the Scots to open the score through Kenny Miller's long range effort in the 24th minute.

In the second half both teams made several changes and in the 56th minute Scotland doubled their lead thanks to Jamie Mackie with a shot from close range.

Cyprus came back into the game three minutes later with a goal from Demetris Christofi.

Despite decent efforts in the remaining 30 minutes, the home side were unable to grab an equaliser. (Reporting by Lakis Avraamides, editing by Mark Meadows)