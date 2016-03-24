PRAGUE, March 24 The Czech Republic lost 1-0 at home to Scotland on Thursday in one of their last warm-up matches for this year's European Championship.

The Scots, who failed to qualify for the tournament in France, went ahead in the 10th minute when Ikechi Anya latched on to a through ball from Kenny McLean and coolly slotted home through the Czech goalkeeper's legs.

The Czechs had dominated possession and nearly took the lead in the eighth minute when Borek Dockal's direct free kick from just outside the penalty area bounced off the woodwork.

The home side, playing without a number of regular players including Petr Cech, forced Scotland keeper Allan McGregor into a number of saves but lacked the final bit of quality in attack. (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Ed Osmond)