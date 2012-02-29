COPENHAGEN Feb 29 Goals from Roman Shirokov and Andrei Arshavin spoiled Denmark goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen's 100th international appearance as Russia secured a 2-0 win over their fellow Euro 2012 finalists in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Honoured before kickoff at the Parken stadium in the Danish capital, Sorensen was beaten after only four minutes as Shirokov fired home low to the keeper's right.

Despite some tidy touches from Christian Eriksen and William Kvist in Denmark's midfield, Arshavin doubled Russia's lead just before halftime when he drifted in from the right before lashing a powerful drive past Sorensen.

The closest Denmark came to a goal was a free kick by Eriksen, but the attacking midfielder's strike was punched away by Russia keeper Vladimir Gabulov. (Editing by Justin Palmer)