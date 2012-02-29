By Philip O'Connor
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Feb 29 Goals from Roman Shirokov and
Andrei Arshavin spoiled Denmark goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen's
100th international appearance as Russia secured a 2-0 win over
their fellow Euro 2012 finalists in an international friendly on
Wednesday.
Honoured before kickoff at the Parken stadium in the Danish
capital, Sorensen was beaten after only four minutes as Shirokov
fired home low to the keeper's right.
Despite some tidy touches from Christian Eriksen and William
Kvist in Denmark's midfield, Arshavin doubled Russia's lead just
before halftime when he drifted in from the right before lashing
a powerful drive past Sorensen.
The closest Denmark came to a goal was a free kick by
Eriksen, but the attacking midfielder's strike was punched away
by Russia keeper Vladimir Gabulov.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)