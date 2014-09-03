Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 Teenage defender Ozan Tufan scored his first goal for Turkey in second-half stoppage time to give his side a 2-1 win over Denmark in their friendly international in Odense on Wednesday.
Denmark captain Daniel Agger, who last week left Liverpool to return to Copenhagen club Brondby, gave the Danes the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half, and the home side had plenty of chances to increase their advantage.
Nicklas Bendtner, left out of the original squad but called in as injury cover, was lively in attack but Turkey equalised through Olcay Sahan after 55 minutes.
Bursaspor's 19-year-old defender Tufan then rifled a late winner to give Turkey a scarcely-deserved victory.
Denmark host Armenia in Copenhagen in their opening Euro 2016 qualifier on Sunday, while Turkey travel to Reykjavik to start their campaign away to Iceland on Tuesday. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8