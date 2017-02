COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Denmark beat arch-rivals Sweden 2-0 on Friday with Sunderland striker Niklas Bendtner on target for the home side in a match billed as a duel between him and Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A lobbed pass from Lars Jacobsen found Former Arsenal player Bendtner in space to put Denmark ahead in the 35th minute.

Michael Krohn-Dehli broke free to score Denmark's second goal after another assist from Jacobsen in the 80th minute.

Emir Bajrami had Sweden's best chance but drove his shot wide when well-placed.

Both sides have qualified for next year's European Championship.

(Reporting by John Acher)