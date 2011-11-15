COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Nicklas Bendtner was
again on target as Euro 2012 finalists Denmark registered their
second victory in four days by coming from a goal down to defeat
Finland 2-1 in a friendly in Esbjerg on Tuesday.
Finland took the lead in the 18th minute when Kasper
Hamalainen's effort was fumbled by goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard
and Russian-born midfielder Alexei Eremenko knocked in the
rebound.
Denmark, who also beat Sweden 2-0 in a friendly in
Copenhagen on Friday, struggled throughout the first half at the
Blue Water Arena.
However, the home team picked up their game in the second
period and Liverpool defender Daniel Agger equalised in the 57th
minute.
Sunderland striker Bendtner, who also scored in the victory
over Sweden, broke free to grab the winner two minutes later.
Denmark finished top of their Euro 2012 qualifying group but
Finland failed to get through.
(Reporting by John Acher, editing by Tony Jimenez)