SHOWCASE-Soccer-Caballero has Bravo's blessings as first-choice at Man City
Feb 7 Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.
Nov 15 Denmark 2 Finland 1 - international friendly result on Tuesday.
At Blue Water Arena, Esbjerg, Denmark
Scorers:
Denmark: Daniel Agger 57, Nicklas Bendtner 59
Finland: Alexei Eremenko 18
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Kristinn Jakobsson (Iceland) (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 7 Leicester City said on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would be given the opportunity to turn things around at the relegation-threatened Premier League champions.
BERLIN, Feb 7 Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu will not be paid his salary or any bonuses during a four-month ban imposed by world soccer's governing body FIFA, the player said on Tuesday.