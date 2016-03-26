BERLIN, March 26 Substitute Jamie Vardy scored with a cheeky flick, his first international goal, and Eric Dier headed a last-gasp winner as England hit back from two goals down to beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly between the two Euro 2016 finalists on Saturday.

Vardy managed to half-volley behind his standing foot to send the ball flying between Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and his near post from Nathaniel Clyne's cross in the 74th minute to level the match.

Then Dier rose above the Germany defence to head the winner from Jordan Henderson's corner in the 91st minute.

Harry Kane begin the fightback with a superbly taken effort just after the hour after Toni Kroos and Mario Gomez had scored either side of halftime, somewhat against the run of play, to put the hosts in the driving seat. Gomez's goal was his first for Germany since Euro 2012.

