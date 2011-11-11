(Adds quotes)
* Coach defends team after catcalls from crowd
* Slight hamstring injury for Van der Vaart
AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 An uninspired Dutch team
were held to a 0-0 draw by a rejuvenated Switzerland in an
international friendly on Friday.
The home side started with second choice holding midfielders
Rafael van der Vaart and Nigel de Jong and it was the Swiss who
had the best chance before the interval when unmarked Admir
Mehmedi hit the side netting.
The Dutch improved after the break but had a Robin van
Persie header denied by keeper Diego Benaglio. The striker also
missed the target after a fine defence splitting-pass from
Wesley Sneijder.
The Netherlands face arch-rivals Germany on Tuesday in
Hamburg, though without Van Persie who is being rested
Dutch coach Bert Van Marwijk defended his team after
catcalls from the crowd during and after the match.
He told reporters: "This team has performed excellently
for three and half years year and are widely admired for
that. Today they had a bad day against a tough opponent and ...
they don't deserve such a reaction from our crowd.
"We are aware that we didn't play well, not dominant enough,
though in the second half we had some good phases with good
chances."
Van der Vaart suffered a slight hamstring injury and will
also miss Tuesday's match.
(Editing by Dave Thompson. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more soccer)