AMSTERDAM Nov 9 Netherlands captain Arjen Robben will play in Friday's friendly against Wales in Cardiff before skipping the game against Germany in Hanover four days later.

"He has spoken to his club and agreed it is the best thing in his situation," coach Danny Blind told reporters. "It means he will have a full week to be ready for Bayern Munich's next game."

Bayern forward Robben has only just returned for the German champions after being sidelined with a thigh injury sustained in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Iceland in September.

Robben has missed the last three Dutch internationals.

Blind added Stoke City defender Erik Pieters to his squad on Monday after Jairo Riedewald withdrew because of injury.