ROTTERDAM Feb 4 Swansea City keeper Michel Vorm has pulled out injured from the Netherlands squad for Wednesday's friendly against Italy in Amsterdam.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement on Monday that Vorm had a knee injury and coach Louis van Gaal will not add a replacement to his now 19-man squad.