May 27 Marcus Rashford's rapid progress continued as the 18-year-old took 135 seconds to become the youngest player to score on his England debut in a 2-1 win over Australia on Friday and almost certainly claim a place at Euro 2016.

Rashford's Manchester United club mate Wayne Rooney added a second -- a record-extending 52nd England -- 10 minutes after the break before substitute Eric Dier headed an own goal in the 73rd as England recorded a second straight 2-1 win in five days.

However the night belonged to Rashford, who netted three minutes into what was only his 19th professional match, stroking the ball first time past goalkeeper Matt Ryan after creating space inside the area at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Rashford could have had a second goal minutes later and produced an assured performance before coming off on the hour.

Hodgson tried out fringe players against under-strength opponents, also giving a debut to Burnley keeper Tom Heaton ahead of Tuesday's deadline to name a trimmed down 23-man squad. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)