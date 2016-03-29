LONDON, March 29 An untried England team lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in a largely lacklustre friendly international at Wembley on Tuesday with the Dutch sealing victory thanks to a controversial winner from substitute Luciano Narsingh.

He cracked the ball home in the 77th minute after Vincent Janssen appeared to shove Phil Jagielka over in the build-up and although the referee waved play on, the England players strongly contested his decision.

England, continuing their build-up to this year's European championship made eight changes from the starting line-up that beat world champions Germany 3-2 on Saturday and went ahead after 41 minutes when Jamie Vardy finished off the best attacking move of the first half with a close-range shot.

The Dutch, who failed to qualify for the tournament in France, equalised in the 50th minute when Janssen lashed a penalty into the roof of the net after defender Danny Rose handled. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)