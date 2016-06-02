LONDON, June 2 England defender Chris Smalling headed the only goal with five minutes left as they beat 10-man Portugal 1-0 in a turgid Euro 2016 warm-up match at Wembley on Thursday.

The Manchester United centre half nodded the ball home from substitute Raheem Sterling's left-wing cross after the visitors failed to adequately clear a free kick by Kyle Walker.

The match offered precious little entertainment and even less goalmouth incident until Smalling struck.

Portugal, who rested talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo, had centre half Bruno Alves sent off for a reckless aerial challenge on Harry Kane in the 35th minute.

The European Championship in France starts on June 10. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)