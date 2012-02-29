Soccer-Wenger's Arsenal future to be decided at season end -BBC
Feb 16 Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager will be decided at the end of the season, the BBC reported on Thursday without citing sources.
LONDON Feb 29 Fraizer Campbell came on for his England debut on Wednesday at exactly the same time as he became a dad.
The Sunderland striker climbed off the bench late on in England's 3-2 friendly defeat by Netherlands at Wembley with the pain of a last-gasp defeat cushioned by news of the birth.
"Delighted to earn my first international cap and the very same moment I became a dad to Isla rose campbell! #cloud9," he wrote on Twitter.
The day was extra special for the 24-year-old given he only recently returned to match action after an 18-month layoff following a knee injury. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 16 Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager will be decided at the end of the season, the BBC reported on Thursday without citing sources.
BERLIN, Feb 16 Treble-chasing Bayern Munich silenced their critics in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, dishing out a humiliating 5-1 Champions League triumph over Arsenal with their most complete performance yet under Carlo Ancelotti.
Feb 16 Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has urged the relegation-threatened Premier League champions to rediscover their identity and concentrate on the formula that worked for them during their title-winning campaign.