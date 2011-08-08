* Manchester United's Cleverley catches Capello's eye

* Lampard out with throat infection (adds Lampard withdrawal)

MANCHESTER, England Aug 8 Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley was called up to the England squad on Monday for the midweek friendly with Netherlands after a sparkling performance in the Community Shield.

His chances of playing at Wembley on Wednesday increased when the Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com) that fellow midfielder Frank Lampard had pulled out with a throat infection.

The 21-year-old Cleverley, yet to play for United in the Premier League, came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the season curtain-raiser and played a key part in his side's second goal.

Seen as a potential successor to the retired Paul Scholes, the lively Cleverley put Nani through for United's equaliser after an intricate passing move also involving England striker Wayne Rooney.

"He (Cleverley) has got a great future ahead of him," United and England winger Ashley Young told a news conference.

"He did tremendously yesterday ... I'm sure he'll go on to be a top player."

Cleverley was called up after club mate Michael Carrick and fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere were sent home after being assessed by England medical staff before the friendly against the World Cup runners-up.

Wilshere's participation had already been in doubt with his Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger saying at the weekend that England "can include him as much as they want, he will not play". (Reporting by Sonia Oxley, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)