MANCHESTER, England Aug 8 Manchester United
midfielder Tom Cleverley was called up to Fabio Capello's
England squad on Monday for the midweek friendly with
Netherlands after a sparkling performance in the Community
Shield.
The 21-year-old, yet to play for United in the Premier
League, came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 3-2
victory over Manchester City in the season curtain-raiser at
Wembley and played a key part in his side's second goal.
Seen as a potential successor to the retired Paul Scholes,
the lively Cleverley put Nani through for United's equaliser
after an intricate passing move also involving England striker
Wayne Rooney.
"He (Cleverley) has got a great future ahead of him," United
and England winger Ashley Young told a news conference.
"He did tremendously yesterday ... I'm sure he'll go on to
be a top player."
Cleverley was called up after club mate Michael Carrick and
fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere were sent home after being
assessed by England medical staff before Wednesday's friendly
against the 2010 World Cup runners-up, the Football Association
said on its website (www.thefa.com).
Wilshere's participation had already been in doubt with his
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger saying at the weekend that England
"can include him as much as they want, he will not play".
