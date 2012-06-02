By Timothy Collings
| LONDON, June 2
LONDON, June 2 Manager Roy Hodgson showed little
anxiety and a dry sense of humour on Saturday as he faced a
potential injury crisis after guiding England to a 1-0 win over
Belgium in their final Euro 2012 warm-up at Wembley.
The phlegmatic Hodgson said he was concerned at the prospect
of losing defenders Gary Cahill (possible broken jaw) and John
Terry (hamstring problem) after the Chelsea team mates were sent
for scans after a sometimes rugged, if low-key, friendly.
"I'm not thinking too much about it now but we'll know the
outcome in a couple of hours and then I will give it serious
thought," the manager told reporters, referring to Cahill's
injury.
The Chelsea central defender was hurt when Belgium striker
Dries Mertens shoved him into England goalkeeper Joe Hart.
"But I must say I was not happy with it (the challenge)...
Unfortunately, the consequences may be a lot more serious than a
yellow card."
Mertens was cautioned after the incident in the 17th minute
left Cahill prone and, after immediate treatment on the field,
unfit to continue.
Hodgson added that Terry, who won his 73rd cap, had
complained of a tight hamstring muscle, which may have been due
to fatigue after a week of intensive training. He said it was a
necessary precaution to send him for a scan.
Asked about likely replacements, he joked: "Well, yes, I
think we are running out of stand-by players..."
England have lost reserve goalkeeper John Ruddy and two
experienced key midfielders Frank Lampard, winner of 90 caps,
and Gareth Barry, 53 caps, already from the original squad.
"We will have to deal with it when the time comes," he said,
having added that captain Steven Gerrard limped off with cramp
and goal-scorer Danny Welbeck was withdrawn to protect him from
a stomach reation to antibiotics.
"We didn't want to take any more risks," he said.
He praised his team's application, particularly in keeping a
good shape defensively, but said they needed to work on their
attacking play ahead of their opening Euro 2012 game against
France on June 11.
"I'm not prepared to be too critical because of the
application and concentration of the players, as encapsulated by
Gerrard," he explained.
Asked if he knew already, in his own mind, his likely
line-up against France, he said: "Every game helps clear things
in my mind, but I am not going to talk about it -- even if these
days that's a waste of time because you lot always know the team
before I do."
(Reporting By Tim Collings; editing by Martyn Herman)