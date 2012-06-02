LONDON, June 2 Manager Roy Hodgson showed little anxiety and a dry sense of humour on Saturday as he faced a potential injury crisis after guiding England to a 1-0 win over Belgium in their final Euro 2012 warm-up at Wembley.

The phlegmatic Hodgson said he was concerned at the prospect of losing defenders Gary Cahill (possible broken jaw) and John Terry (hamstring problem) after the Chelsea team mates were sent for scans after a sometimes rugged, if low-key, friendly.

"I'm not thinking too much about it now but we'll know the outcome in a couple of hours and then I will give it serious thought," the manager told reporters, referring to Cahill's injury.

The Chelsea central defender was hurt when Belgium striker Dries Mertens shoved him into England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

"But I must say I was not happy with it (the challenge)... Unfortunately, the consequences may be a lot more serious than a yellow card."

Mertens was cautioned after the incident in the 17th minute left Cahill prone and, after immediate treatment on the field, unfit to continue.

Hodgson added that Terry, who won his 73rd cap, had complained of a tight hamstring muscle, which may have been due to fatigue after a week of intensive training. He said it was a necessary precaution to send him for a scan.

Asked about likely replacements, he joked: "Well, yes, I think we are running out of stand-by players..."

England have lost reserve goalkeeper John Ruddy and two experienced key midfielders Frank Lampard, winner of 90 caps, and Gareth Barry, 53 caps, already from the original squad.

"We will have to deal with it when the time comes," he said, having added that captain Steven Gerrard limped off with cramp and goal-scorer Danny Welbeck was withdrawn to protect him from a stomach reation to antibiotics.

"We didn't want to take any more risks," he said.

He praised his team's application, particularly in keeping a good shape defensively, but said they needed to work on their attacking play ahead of their opening Euro 2012 game against France on June 11.

"I'm not prepared to be too critical because of the application and concentration of the players, as encapsulated by Gerrard," he explained.

Asked if he knew already, in his own mind, his likely line-up against France, he said: "Every game helps clear things in my mind, but I am not going to talk about it -- even if these days that's a waste of time because you lot always know the team before I do." (Reporting By Tim Collings; editing by Martyn Herman)