Nov 11 Frank Lampard will enjoy his
'proudest moment' when he captains England in Saturday's
friendly against Spain before regular skipper and Chelsea
team-mate John Terry returns to face Sweden next Tuesday.
Manager Fabio Capello said Terry, who is being investigated
by the FA after allegations that he racially abused Queens Park
Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand last month, would be on the
bench against the world champions.
"He is innocent until proven guilty," Capello told a news
conference on Friday when asked about Terry, who has denied the
allegations.
"He will be on the bench against Spain but play against
Sweden on Tuesday."
Lampard, who will be handed the armband for the game at
Wembley, told a news conference: "I am 33 now and just very
honoured to have (the captaincy)."
Lampard has captained his country once before, when they
travelled to Denmark for a friendly in February.
"It will be my proudest moment in an England shirt," said
Lampard. "To be at the home ground will be a very special moment
and I am delighted."
Lampard was a member of an England side that beat Spain 3-0
in 2001, but was keen to point out that the current world and
European champions will be a very different prospect.
"The level they have reached is different to the other
eras," he said. "We are aware of what we are up against as they
are the best team in the world.
"But we have our responsibilities and it is a huge day for
us. You can't add any more to what it means to play for England
and we're all aware of that."
Asked about Terry, Lampard said the defender was coping well
amid the FA and police investigation.
"We've all had our moments in football," he said. "I've had
them personally when it's a difficult time for whatever reason
and John certainly has a very, very strong character -- everyone
knows that.
"We've all carried on with our jobs as normal and John's the
same. When you see John on Tuesday, and in the future, you'll
see exactly the same John as usual."
Capello gave little away about other aspects of his team
selection, but did say Manchester United defender Phil Jones
would start in midfield, a position he has also occupied for the
Premier League champions.
Striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has withdrawn from the squad with
an injury, the FA said in a statement.
