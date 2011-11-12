LONDON Nov 12 England claimed an unlikely
1-0 win over world champions Spain thanks to a headed goal from
stand-in captain Frank Lampard and some resolute defending
during the closing stages of a hugely entertaining friendly at
Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Lampard's winner came in the 49th minute after Spain, who
are also European champions, had dominated possession in the
first half but failed to create any clear scoring chances.
The goal came after James Milner whipped in a freekick that
Darren Bent met with a good header that hit substitute keeper
Pepe Reina's post.
As the ball bounced along the line, Lampard, winning his
90th cap and captaining England in place of his Chelsea team
mate John Terry, reacted first to head the ball into the empty
net from less than a metre out.
Spain striker David Villa had two chances to score after the
break, sending his first effort into the side netting in the
57th minute then hitting the post with a shot from the edge of
the box 16 minutes later.
The win gave England their first victory over the reigning
world champions since they beat Argentina 3-1 at Wembley in
1980.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)