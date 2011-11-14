LONDON Nov 14 England showed they know
how to work hard and defend when beating Spain on Saturday and
now their fans will want to see progress at the other end of the
pitch in Tuesday's Wembley friendly against Sweden.
England took the prized scalp of the world and European
champions with a 1-0 win that came thanks to a set-piece goal
scored by Frank Lampard and a prodigious amount of hard work,
not least by man-of-the-match midfielder Scott Parker.
Fabio Capello, who seems to have a virtual blank sheet of
paper when it comes to naming his likely starting XI for next
year's European championship finals, has already said he will
make several changes from Saturday's side, which itself was
somewhat experimental.
Captain John Terry and Gary Cahill will start in central
defence while young full back Kyle Walker, who came off the
bench for his debut against Spain, will get his first start.
Of more pressing interest to Capello, though, is up front,
where Daniel Sturridge is in line for a debut and Bobby Zamora
is also set to play.
With Wayne Rooney banned for the first three games of Euro
2012, Capello has decided to play this week's friendlies without
him to give him a chance to look at the alternatives.
Darren Bent, who set up Lampard's goal with a good header,
is gradually working himself into Capello's plans, though
international goal machine Peter Crouch seems to have fallen out
of favour.
Sturridge has looked lively at Chelsea this season after
returning from an impressive loan spell at Bolton Wanderers and
Capello, who also gave a debut to Everton midfielder Jack
Rodwell against Spain, is unfazed by throwing the youngsters in.
"They played without fear, with personality on the pitch --
I can see they were good enough to play with the seniors," the
Italian said of his new crop, which also included Manchester
United duo Danny Welbeck and Phil Jones.
It seems Capello has given up trying to establish a settled
team and instead is intent on making sure he has a squad of
players he has confidence in and who can slot in and out without
destroying the side's rhythm.
It has served him well recently as England face the Swedes
on the back of a 12-month unbeaten run that includes an
impressive final phase of their qualifying campaign.
With few opportunities left before they depart for the Euro
2012 finals next June, any of the new group who put in an
eye-catching display on Tuesday has a real chance of securing a
place in the squad.
FEARED FORCE
While all is suddenly buoyant in the England camp, Sweden
looked lacklustre in Friday's 2-0 friendly defeat by Denmark in
Copenhagen, and certainly lacked the spark shown when
dramatically securing their fourth successive Euro qualification
with a home win over the previously unbeaten Dutch in October.
"Obviously I'm not happy, we weren't aggressive enough and
we lost the ball too easily," head coach Erik Hamren said.
Captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic was back in the lineup having
missed the Netherlands match through injury, but again the
Swedes misfired with him leading the line as he and fellow
forward Johan Elmander sought the same space to play in.
Consequently Hamren may have a look at PSV Eindhoven's Ola
Toivonen possibly alongside Ibrahimovic at Wembley but some
observers feel it is the captain who is the problem.
His return of 28 goals from 73 internationals is reasonable
but the 30-year-old Ibrahimovic has often struggled to reproduce
the form that makes him such a feared force in Serie A.
Former Liverpool defender Glenn Hysen may have a vested
interest as his son Tobias is vying for a strikbing berth in the
national team but he has voiced concerns over Sweden's totem.
"Zlatan is a wonderful footballer but he's not fast and
recently Sweden have been looking better without him," he said.
"Maybe it's because when he's there this is the idea that
every ball should go to him. He's been fantastic for (AC) Milan
but for Sweden, Zlatan has not been producing."
(Additional reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Sonia
Oxley;
Oxley; To query or comment on this story email
