LONDON Nov 14 England manager Fabio Capello is to make eight changes to the team that beat Spain at the weekend for the friendly against fellow Euro 2012 finalists Sweden at Wembley on Tuesday.

"There will be eight new players," the Italian told a news conference on Monday.

"They are two different games but the experience gained for these players is really important in order to improve for the next match against Holland (in February) and the Euros."

Capello did not announce his team in full but he did say Joe Hart would remain in goal, captain John Terry would partner Gary Cahill in central defence and "some midfielders" who played in the 1-0 win over world champions Spain would keep their places.

Terry also spoke to the media at England's team hotel in Watford, north of London, saying he was "totally focused" on the game despite the off-field controversy surrounding him and in a "great frame of mind".

The Chelsea skipper did not play against Spain on Saturday and is at the centre of police and FA investigations into allegations he made racist comments to Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand during a game last month.

Terry has denied the accusations and FA media officers stopped him answering questions on the subject on Monday.

The defender will win his 72nd cap on Tuesday as England bid to beat Sweden for the first time in 13 matches spread over 43 years.

Capello is banking on a young, experimental side to get a first win over their jinx team since manager Alf Ramsey guided the then-world champions to a 3-1 friendly victory at Wembley in May 1968.

CONFIDENT YOUNGSTERS

"All the young players who have come from the under-21s have been monitored for a long time. I spoke to (coach) Stuart (Pearce) and the players' (club) coaches and all of these people told me they are really good," the Italian said.

"Personally I checked on them too and have been really happy with their performances, their personalities and their confidence. That is the reason they are ready to play with the seniors."

Terry said he was delighted to be back after watching Saturday's win from the sidelines, saying he never took his place for granted.

"I don't feel undroppable -- I've never thought that with England or Chelsea," he explained. "If my form's not good enough the manager (Capello) is big enough to drop anyone, as we've seen.

"In every game we all feel we are playing for our places. When you play for your country you can never take a game lightly.

"Everyone is fully focused on the game ahead -- I'm here taking part in training and leading the team out," added Terry.

"I'm in a great state of mind and focused on training. From my point of view nothing's changed at all."

Terry said the victory over Spain at Wembley proved how together the England squad were.

"I think the players have shown we're united ... and put in a very good performance. Some real positives came from the game," he said.

"Sitting there watching it, and how well the players played defensively and in attack, was incredible." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)