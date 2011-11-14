LONDON Nov 14 England manager Fabio
Capello is to make eight changes to the team that beat Spain at
the weekend for the friendly against fellow Euro 2012 finalists
Sweden at Wembley on Tuesday.
"There will be eight new players," the Italian told a news
conference on Monday.
"They are two different games but the experience gained for
these players is really important in order to improve for the
next match against Holland (in February) and the Euros."
Capello did not announce his team in full but he did say Joe
Hart would remain in goal, captain John Terry would partner Gary
Cahill in central defence and "some midfielders" who played in
the 1-0 win over world champions Spain would keep their places.
Terry also spoke to the media at England's team hotel in
Watford, north of London, saying he was "totally focused" on the
game despite the off-field controversy surrounding him and in a
"great frame of mind".
The Chelsea skipper did not play against Spain on Saturday
and is at the centre of police and FA investigations into
allegations he made racist comments to Queens Park Rangers
defender Anton Ferdinand during a game last month.
Terry has denied the accusations and FA media officers
stopped him answering questions on the subject on Monday.
The defender will win his 72nd cap on Tuesday as England bid
to beat Sweden for the first time in 13 matches spread over 43
years.
Capello is banking on a young, experimental side to get a
first win over their jinx team since manager Alf Ramsey guided
the then-world champions to a 3-1 friendly victory at Wembley in
May 1968.
CONFIDENT YOUNGSTERS
"All the young players who have come from the under-21s have
been monitored for a long time. I spoke to (coach) Stuart
(Pearce) and the players' (club) coaches and all of these people
told me they are really good," the Italian said.
"Personally I checked on them too and have been really happy
with their performances, their personalities and their
confidence. That is the reason they are ready to play with the
seniors."
Terry said he was delighted to be back after watching
Saturday's win from the sidelines, saying he never took his
place for granted.
"I don't feel undroppable -- I've never thought that with
England or Chelsea," he explained. "If my form's not good enough
the manager (Capello) is big enough to drop anyone, as we've
seen.
"In every game we all feel we are playing for our places.
When you play for your country you can never take a game
lightly.
"Everyone is fully focused on the game ahead -- I'm here
taking part in training and leading the team out," added Terry.
"I'm in a great state of mind and focused on training. From
my point of view nothing's changed at all."
Terry said the victory over Spain at Wembley proved how
together the England squad were.
"I think the players have shown we're united ... and put in
a very good performance. Some real positives came from the
game," he said.
"Sitting there watching it, and how well the players played
defensively and in attack, was incredible."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)