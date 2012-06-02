LONDON, June 2 England completed their preparations for Euro 2012 when a Danny Welbeck goal gave them a 1-0 win over Belgium in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday.

Welbeck scored his first senior England goal after 36 minutes when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Simon Mignolet after a delightful through pass from Ashley Young.

But England also had injury concerns over defender Gary Cahill who had to go off after clattering into his own goalkeeper Joe Hart when he was shoved in the back after 17 minutes by Dries Martens who was booked for the challenge.

In a typically low-key pre-tournament friendly, Belgium dominated much of the possession but England did enough to win their second successive match under new coach Roy Hodgson ahead of their opening Group D game against France on June 11. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)