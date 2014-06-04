MIAMI, June 4 A second-string England side were held to a 2-2 draw by Ecuador after a superb strike by substitute Michael Arroyo before both sides had a player sent off in a World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday.

Arroyo had not been on the pitch long when he unleashed a fierce right-foot drive from 20 metres that gave goalkeeper Ben Foster no chance after Rickie Lambert had put England 2-1 in front following good play by impressive midfielder Ross Barkley.

But tempers frayed when England's Raheem Sterling, who had replaced Wayne Rooney just past the hour, flew into a tackle with Antonio Valencia. The Ecuador captain retaliated by grabbing Sterling around the neck and both were sent off.

Rooney, the only England player retained from the 3-0 win over Peru on Friday, had equalised from close range just before the half-hour after Ecuador had taken an eighth-minute lead when Enner Valencia powered home a close-range header. (Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ed Osmond)