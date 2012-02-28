LONDON Feb 28 The lack of any experienced
strikers for Wednesday's friendly against Netherlands is no
cause for concern, England's caretaker manager Stuart Pearce
said on Tuesday.
Pearce picked five forwards for the Euro 2012 warm-up with
Wayne Rooney, Darren Bent, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck and
Fraizer Campbell in contention for the starting places.
However, Rooney - who has 73 caps and 28 goals for England -
pulled out with a throat infection on Sunday while Bent was
prevented from picking up his 13th cap when he was withdrawn
after suffering a serious ankle injury playing for Aston Villa.
Pearce, in charge initially just for Wednesday's match
following Fabio Capello's resignation, decided against calling
up any replacements such as Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain
Defoe and said he was happy with the three strikers he has left.
Campbell, who has just returned to the Sunderland side after
an 18-month injury layoff, is in the England squad for the first
time while Sturridge has made one appearance as a substitute and
Welbeck three. None of them have scored for England.
Asked if playing without an established international
striker was a problem, Pearce replied: "We're in the home run
for the championship in the summer and we have to find out about
one or two individuals who have been around the squad and this
is a great opportunity to find out.
"To play against one of the favourites for the tournament in
front of a full house is a fantastic opportunity and there is no
one in the squad that I would fear putting on the football
pitch, they wouldn't be in the squad otherwise."
Bent could miss June's Euros, when England face France,
Sweden and Ukraine, because of his injury while Rooney is
suspended for the first two group games.
As well as Rooney and Bent withdrawing, right back Kyle
Walker and midfielder Tom Cleverley also pulled out leaving 21
players fit for training at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.
CAPTAINCY DELAYED
One will be captain for the first game against the Dutch at
Wembley since 1996.
Pearce declined to reveal who would take over from John
Terry, injured for the friendly but stripped of the captaincy by
the FA because of an impending racial abuse trial which prompted
Capello's departure earlier this month.
Pearce, who media reports expect to be replaced by Tottenham
Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp for the Euros, said he would name
his captain on Wednesday when he announced the team.
"It's a format I have followed at club level and at Under-21
level and I don't see it necessary to change it and so that's
where we are with the captaincy and the team selection," he
said.
Steven Gerrard is favourite to take the armband.
Pearce was in the side that beat the Dutch 4-1 during Euro
96 but laughed when asked what the current team might learn from
that match.
"I don't think they will learn a great deal, most of them
probably weren't even born at that stage," he said.
"But I think we have to learn something from a side as good
as the Dutch on Wednesday. We have to go into the game being
confident and we have to come out of the game with a feel-good
factor and a decent result.
"We are testing ourselves against one of the best sides in
Europe."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)