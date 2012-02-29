* Robben strikes late winner

* England fight back from 2-0 down (Adds quotes)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Feb 29 A stoppage-time winner from Arjen Robben gave Netherlands a 3-2 win over England in a largely low-key friendly with a dramatic finish at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

England appeared to have done enough to escape with a draw after trailing 2-0 to two superbly-taken goals in two minutes from Robben and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar as both sides continued their preparations for Euro 2012.

Gary Cahill and Ashley Young replied for an experimental and young England side in the last six minutes before Robben curled a shot past goalkeeper Joe Hart with the aid of a slight deflection to seal victory for the visitors.

Robben broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when he ran from 15 metres inside his own half, motoring past a helpless England midfield pulled out of position by Huntelaar's decoy run to fire wide of Hart.

Almost immediately Huntelaar made it 2-0 when he converted a Dirk Kuyt cross with a powerful header into the roof of the net before clashing heads with defender Chris Smalling, prompting a lengthy delay during which both players were substituted.

The narrow defeat, in caretaker manager Stuart Pearce's first and possibly only match in charge of England since replacing Fabio Capello, owed much to the greater experience of the Dutch side who inflicted England's first defeat in 10 matches since losing a home friendly to France in November 2010.

"There was maybe a slight lack of belief," Pearce told ITV. "That's something we've got to get into the squad going forward. The aim of the exercise was to learn about one or two individuals and about their credentials for the summer, and I've learnt a lot.

"I've offered my services in the summer, I've really enjoyed these last few days. The players have been outstanding."

The drama in the second half was in total contrast to most of the opening period in which both teams had plenty of the ball but neither produced much in attack.

Robben had a shot from the left which Hart stopped after 14 minutes, but his Dutch counterpart Maarten Stekelenburg did not have a direct shot to save although England looked lively until the goal came into their sights.

Pearce was forced to tweak his lineup after 33 minutes when Steven Gerrard, winning his 90th cap, limped off as a precautionary measure with a tight hamstring and was replaced by Daniel Sturridge, making on his second substitute appearance for England.

Sturridge went close to scoring with a well-drilled low shot which Stekelenburg saved well, but he wasted a great chance to reduce the deficit when he fired a weak shot straight at the goalkeeper 17 minutes from time.

Cahill slotted home a low shot under Stekelenburg after 84 minutes before Young equalised with a neat dinked finish. (Editing by Ed Osmond)