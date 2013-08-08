Aug 8 Manchester United's new winger Wilfried Zaha has been recalled to the England squad for Wednesday's international friendly against Scotland at Wembley.

Zaha's one previous appearance for England was a seven-minute cameo against Sweden in Stockholm in November, but the 20-year-old has impressed during United's pre-season campaign.

Zaha joined United after helping Crystal Palace earn promotion to the Premier League last season and was a member of England's Under-21 team that failed to win a match at the European Championships in Israel.

Southampton striker Rickie Lambert has been called up for the first time, having scored 15 goals in the club's first season back in the Premier League.

United forward Wayne Rooney was named in the squad despite missing his club's draw with AIK in Stockholm on Tuesday with a shoulder injury as Chelsea continue their pursuit of him.

The match is the first between England and Scotland since 1999.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion), Joe Hart (Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), James Milner (Manchester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Wilfried Zaha (Manchester United)

Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Rickie Lambert (Southampton), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)