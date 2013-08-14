(Adds details, quotes)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON Aug 14 Journeyman striker Rickie Lambert scored with his first touch in international football as England fought off a tenacious Scottish uprising to earn a 3-2 friendly victory on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old former beetroot factory worker, who has toiled his way through the minor leagues, thundered home a 70th-minute header just after coming off the bench to complete a fairytale journey from the footballing wilderness.

Lambert's winner was a fitting way to decide a feisty encounter between the two oldest rivals in international football and the first for 14 years.

Scotland took a shock early lead through James Morrison and after Theo Walcott levelled the blue-shirted visitors sent the 25,000-strong Tartan Army wild again just after the break when veteran Kenny Miller fired home a low shot.

Danny Welbeck soothed English nerves with a second equaliser before Lambert, who arrived at Southampton via outposts like Macclesfield, Stockport County and Rochdale, sealed a dream debut with the winning goal.

He could have scored again in stoppage-time but shot against the post with the goal at his mercy.

"I've been dreaming of that all my life, it means so much," Lambert said. "It was my first chance from a corner and I fancy myself in the air, it was a great ball from Leighton Baines and I got a firm header on it.

"I was trying to play it cool this week but deep down I wanted to scream. It was brilliant. It shows how far I've come."

With much work still to be done if England are to qualify for the World Cup finals, there was plenty for manager Roy Hodgson to ponder, particularly in defence, but he preferred to concentrate on the positives.

"We made life difficult for ourselves by going behind twice," Hodgson told reporters.

"But it was very satisfying to win a game like that and even more so when you get a fairytale story like Rickie Lambert who did very well when he came on.

"It's a wonderful story and he's crowned it with the winner."

England, who host Moldova in a qualifier next month before matches against Ukraine, group leaders Montenegro and Poland, should have been far too strong for a Scotland side already out of contention for a World Cup berth.

But the history between the two nations meant their 111th clash was a rip-roaring encounter played like an FA Cup tie.

Only the ritual booing of the respective national anthems marred the match which was part of the Football Association's 150th anniversary celebrations.

REGULAR FEATURE

Once a regular feature of the British sporting calendar the fixture which was first played in 1872 has become a rarity.

The Scottish fans, many in kilts, were determined to enjoy the occasion and they were celebrating after 11 minutes.

England failed to properly clear a corner and when the ball arrived at Morrison just outside the penalty area the West Bromwich Albion player steadied himself and struck a fierce shot that looked comfortable for England keeper Joe Hart.

However, not for the first time in his England career, Hart proved less than a safe last line of defence as the ball squirmed off his arm and into the net.

England's midfield trio of captain Steven Gerrard, Jack Wilshere and Tom Cleverley was struggling to open up the Scots until a first-time pass from Cleverley sent Walcott scorching past Steven Whittaker before cutting inside to send a left-foot shot past Scotland keeper Allan McGregor.

Wayne Rooney, whose Manchester United future has been the subject of summer-long speculation, occasionally threatened and drilled a low shot just wide on the half hour. He was substituted after an hour.

Hodgson said he was pleased with England's attacking play but the failure to stop conceding goals will be furrowing his brow in the coming weeks.

"Defensively there are holes in our game we would like to see disappear," said Hodgson who can no longer call on John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.

England had only kept three clean sheets in their previous 11 matches, two against San Marino, and Scotland penetrated the home rearguard again four minutes into the second half when Miller deceived Gary Cahill and fired low past Hart.

This time the lead only lasted four minutes as Welbeck met Gerrard's free kick with a glancing header to make it 2-2.

Friendly international are often derided as pointless by fans and club managers alike, but this one was anything but the often sterile, listless matches that litter the calendar.

The tackles flew in and the crowd roared as both sides went for victory but it was England who nicked it thanks to Lambert. (Editing by Ed Osmond)