LONDON Aug 6 Striker Danny Welbeck has been
called into the England squad for the first time since March for
Wednesday's friendly against Netherlands while Micah Richards
has returned following an injury to first-choice right back Glen
Johnson.
There are 11 players from Manchester United and City, who
contest the Community Shield on Sunday, in Fabio Capello's
25-man squad with United reserve Welbeck, 20, included as the
fourth striker with Jermain Defoe and Darren Bent missing out.
Welbeck had an impressive debut against Ghana in a friendly
at Wembley in March when he was on loan at Sunderland but City's
Richards has struggled to convince Capello of his worth having
been a regular under predecessor Steve McClaren.
Three players from the second tier Championship have also
been called up for the match with West Ham United midfielder
Scott Parker and goalkeeper Robert Green having so far failed to
secure top-flight moves following the club's relegation.
Goalkeeper David Stockdale is also playing in the
Championsip on loan at Ipswich Town from Premier League Fulham.
Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard misses out through
injury along with club mate Johnson who picked up a thigh strain
in a pre-season friendly against Valencia on Saturday.
The is no place for Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon
but Arsenal's Jack Wilshere is included despite picking up a
knock in a pre-season friendly.
The Wembley encounter against the World Cup runners-up is a
warm-up for September's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Bulgaria
and Wales for Group G leaders England, whose top flight players
have yet to play a competitive game this term.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Robert Green, Joe Hart, David Stockdale
Defenders: Leighton Baines, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Rio
Ferdinand, Phil Jagielka, Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards, John
Terry, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Gareth Barry, Michael Carrick, Stewart Downing,
Adam Johnson, Frank Lampard, James Milner, Scott Parker, Jack
Wilshere, Ashley Young
Strikers: Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch, Wayne Rooney, Danny
Welbeck
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)