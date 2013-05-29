UPDATE 1-Soccer-United earn draw at Rostov, Lyon beat Roma 4-2
* First-half Mkhitaryan strike gives United 1-1 draw in Russia
LONDON May 29 Teams for the friendly soccer international between England and Ireland at Wembley on Wednesday.
England - Joe Hart, Glen Johnson, Phil Jagielka, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick, Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge
Ireland - David Forde, Seamus Coleman, John O'Shea, Stephen Kelly, Sean St Ledger, James McCarthy, Glenn Whelan, Jon Walters, Aiden McGeady, Shane Long, Robbie Keane
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* First-half Mkhitaryan strike gives United 1-1 draw in Russia
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 9, first leg Gent (Belgium) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-5 (halftime: 1-4) Celta Vigo (Spain) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Olympique Lyon (France) - AS Roma (Italy) 4-2 (halftime: 1-2) Schalke 04 (Ge
March 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Celta Vigo 2 Daniel Wass 50, Claudio Beauvue 90 FC Krasnodar 1 Viktor Claesson 56 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Schalke 04 1 Guido Burgstaller 25 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Jon