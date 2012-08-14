(Adds Hodgson and Lampard quotes)
LONDON Aug 14 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has
been ruled out of England's friendly against Euro 2012
runners-up Italy on Wednesday because of a bruised thigh.
"Walcott ... was unable to train fully so has returned to
his club as a precaution," the Football Association said on its
website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday.
England coach Roy Hodgson confirmed the injury was not
serious.
"He had the same as Alex. Unfortunately
Alex turned his ankle and Theo took a kick on his thigh, and we
were hoping a couple of days would see him right, but
unfortunately he couldn't."
Frank Lampard will captain England, who lost to Italy on
penalties in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.
"We missed him during the Euros," Hodgson said. "If you have
players of Frank Lampard's quality, it is a great pity if they
are injured."
The Chelsea midfielder will lead a young, experimental side
in Berne against the Azzurri, and Lampard said he was looking
forward to the challenge.
"It's a very exciting squad," Lampard told reporters. "The
manager's picked a very intelligent squad, brought in some young
players to give them some experience.
"The manager only had two months to work with the players
[before the European Championship], so this is a great
get-together for us, a chance to look to build. The last thing
we want to do is lose ground early on in the [World Cup]
qualifying campaign."
Asked about reaching a landmark 100 appearances with the
national team, Lampard said: "To be honest it's not something
that's completely on my agenda. I'm sure I won't get any favours
from the manager, and rightly so.
"It's an ambition to stay in the squad; if I can continue to
help them all the way to Brazil, I'll be very happy to do so."
